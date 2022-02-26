Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

CASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

