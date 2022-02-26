Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $332.00 million and $27.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00036830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00110667 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

