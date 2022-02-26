MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

