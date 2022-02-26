Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 432 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 67.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 88,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

