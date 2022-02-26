Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Appian were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 243,250 shares of company stock worth $13,368,700. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

