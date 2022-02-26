Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.12 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.