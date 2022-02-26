MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MGE Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

