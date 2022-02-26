MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

