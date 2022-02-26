MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

