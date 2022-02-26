Millennium Management LLC Buys 30,147 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 223,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $94.21 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

