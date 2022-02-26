Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,570,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after buying an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

