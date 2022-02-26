Millennium Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379,416 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 268.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.