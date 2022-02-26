Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 191.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.97 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

