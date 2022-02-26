Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,055,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,060,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.65 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

