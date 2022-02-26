Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $189,994.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $189,994.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $359.29 or 0.00917325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,947 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

