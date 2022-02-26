Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Volume Reaches $83,055.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $18.65 or 0.00048497 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $41.10 million and $83,055.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

