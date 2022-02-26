MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.8%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.16 ($8.14) and last traded at €7.20 ($8.18). 74,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26 ($8.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 124.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.01.

Get MLP alerts:

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.