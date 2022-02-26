MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.8%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.16 ($8.14) and last traded at €7.20 ($8.18). 74,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26 ($8.25).
The company has a quick ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 124.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.01.
MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.