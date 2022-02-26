MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

