MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CCMP stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.63. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

