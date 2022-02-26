MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

