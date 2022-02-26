MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

