MML Investors Services LLC Sells 16,733 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 418.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.