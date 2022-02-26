MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,063,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

