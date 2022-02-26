ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $101.30, but opened at $108.39. ModivCare shares last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

