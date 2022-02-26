Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $10.81 on Friday, hitting $318.34. 336,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,239. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.40.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

