Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,692.50

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,692.50 ($23.02) and last traded at GBX 1,703.50 ($23.17), with a volume of 1235000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.96).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,869.52.

In other news, insider Sue Clark bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.28) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($97,103.22). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.99) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($134,968.91). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,634 shares of company stock worth $17,079,136.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

