Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.92).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MONY. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.74) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($135,053.34).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 207.80 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,712. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

