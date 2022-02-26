Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.15.

MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

