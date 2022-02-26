Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.15.
MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
