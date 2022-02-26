Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 2.98% of Geospace Technologies worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.64 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

