Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,083,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $4,510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

