Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.78 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.