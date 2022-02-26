Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.