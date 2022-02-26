Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

