Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,032 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

