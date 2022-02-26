Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,975 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

