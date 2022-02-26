Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

