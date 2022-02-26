Morgan Stanley Boosts Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target to $12.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Innoviva by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

