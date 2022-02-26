Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $44,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 251.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 91,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,190 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,086,195 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,230,000 after acquiring an additional 745,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

