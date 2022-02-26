Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.