Morgan Stanley Has $35.48 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

