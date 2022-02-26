Morgan Stanley Has $38.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $38,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

