Morgan Stanley Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $365.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $318.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.35. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

