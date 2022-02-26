Morgan Stanley Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $159.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.86.

PRI opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,940 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

