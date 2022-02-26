Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,078,907 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 267,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

