Morgan Stanley Upgrades NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Danske upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

