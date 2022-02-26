Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,970. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

