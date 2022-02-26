Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.
Shares of MSI stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.60. 1,035,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average of $244.27. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
