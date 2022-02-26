Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 3.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

