Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.