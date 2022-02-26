Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEURV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

